UAE weather: Dusty with cloudy skies, chance of fog

It will be humid by night and Friday morning; mist may form over some coastal and internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 6:18 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, and mist may form over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 28°C and that in Dubai will be 29°C. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 18°C respectively.

February is one of the winter months when the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high-pressure system associated with the cold air mass coming from the north; hence, temperatures would continue to drop in general, the forecasters predicted.

