UAE weather: Dusty with chance of rain; temperatures to decrease

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning

Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather in the UAE will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of some convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, forming over some coastal, western and northern areas during the day.

Temperatures will tend to decrease towards the west. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal and northern areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

