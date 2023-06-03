UAE weather: Dusty day ahead; temperature to reach 40°C

Suspended dust may reduce the horizontal visibility; light to moderate winds will blow during the day, causing blowing sand

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 6:23 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 40°C today. The emirates will see lows of 27°C and 30°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day, causing blowing sand. Suspended dust may reduce the horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

