UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy day, with significant drop in temperatures

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 6:49 AM Last updated: Mon 15 May 2023, 6:51 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted the day ahead to be dusty and partly cloudy. The Met Department predicts a significant drop in temperatures.

The weather forecast for Abu Dhabi indicates a notable drop in temperatures, with a maximum of 36ºC expected. This represents a significant decrease compared to the previous day. Similarly, Dubai will experience a decline in temperature, with the mercury expected to reach 37ºC, down from the scorching 41ºC recorded earlier.

According to the NCM weather report, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate wind freshening, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust during the daytime. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

