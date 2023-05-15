UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy day, with significant drop in temperatures

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Arab Reading Challenge becomes largest literacy initiative in the world
Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted the day ahead to be dusty and partly cloudy. The Met Department predicts a significant drop in temperatures.
The weather forecast for Abu Dhabi indicates a notable drop in temperatures, with a maximum of 36ºC expected. This represents a significant decrease compared to the previous day. Similarly, Dubai will experience a decline in temperature, with the mercury expected to reach 37ºC, down from the scorching 41ºC recorded earlier.
According to the NCM weather report, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate wind freshening, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust during the daytime. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
ALSO READ:
Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year
The platform enables small and medium businesses to unlock benefits of the bilateral agreement
The Pledge a Library initiative aims to provide books to under-resourced and forcibly displaced Arab children worldwide, ensuring their fundamental right to read
Bright lighting helps lifeguards monitor the swimmers, and electronic screens display safety awareness messages for beachgoers
The second prize of Dh200,000 was split between 16 winners
The traditional boat — a common sight in the Emirate's waters — can carry eight riders
PJSCs and private firms will be subject to a nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year, that starts on or after June 1, 2023
Craig Billing is convinced in customer’s willingness to spend on luxury hotels, food and beverage and entertainment experiences, but Wynn Al Marjan Island to be much more akin to Las Vegas operations