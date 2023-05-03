UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy day ahead, temperature to drop

The Emirates has now evacuated 390 individuals from Port Sudan
The winter season has ended in the UAE and residents will gradually feel the summer heat rise during the month of May, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Tuesday.
The Met department forecast the weather today will be dusty and partly cloudy at times during the daytime. Residents will experience a decrease in temperature. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some Eastern areas. Moderate to fresh wind and strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, may reduce the horizontal visibility.
According to the authority, daylight will gradually increase, with temperatures rising over most parts of the country. The mean air temperature will range between 30.5°C and 33.5°C, with highs of 40.7°C and lows of 24°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 41.3°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 12:15 UAE Local time. However, Raknah (Al Ain) recorded the lowest temperature in the morning at 14.8 °C at 06:00 UAE Local time.
