UAE weather: Dust to blow, temperatures to dip to 15ºC in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Convective clouds will cause rainfall over scattered areas of the country, it added.
Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming freshening at times over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures will increase today, and could be as high as 27ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be very rough at times by morning becoming rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman sea.
