UAE weather: Dust to blow, partly cloudy day ahead

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 21ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 15 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 20 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
