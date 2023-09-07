UAE weather: Dust to blow, low clouds may form

The two leaders met to discuss issues related to the ongoing development of the country and efforts to enhance well-being of its people
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, some clouds may form Eastward by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
