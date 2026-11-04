Will it rain in UAE on Diwali? Expected temperature, weather conditions

With the Festival of Lights just around the corner, expats across the UAE are gearing up for festivities.

Across the country, balconies are adorned with colourful, twinking lights, and doors are lit with lamps. A slight chill in the air is adding its own charm to the festive season, with many residents planning to spend the Diwali weekend outdoors.

In the past week, the UAE has witnessed sporadic showers and occasional hail across different parts of the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

So, here's a look at what the weather conditions will be like on Sunday, and if residents should change plans in case of rainy weather.

Will it rain on Sunday?

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions for Sunday. Clouds are expected over some northern and eastern areas, but no rain is forecast.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-25, reaching 35kmph.

The day is expected to be mostly sunny in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The country will see highs of 38ºC, while Abu Dhabi will hit 35ºC, and temperatures will hit 36ºC in Dubai and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip to 24ºC in Sharjah, 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.