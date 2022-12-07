UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rainfall; temperature to drop to 19°C

Experts say more women have come in with mental health issues, compared to male patients, but this could be because in general males tend to avoid seeking help
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the NCM (National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a probability of some convective clouds forming by afternoon. These clouds are associated with rain.
Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 31°C. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 21°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
