UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; winds to cause blowing dust

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 6:18 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a probability of light rain falling over some western and eastern areas of the country.

Yesterday, the UAE saw heavy showers hit parts of the country, leading to various surprising incidents, such as an umbrella being whipped out of a man's hand, and a glorious rainbow.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi today will be 34°C, while the minimum will be 22°C. Dubai will see a high of 32°C and a low of 23°C.

Light to moderate winds can cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

