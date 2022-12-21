UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain over coastal areas

Convective clouds associated with rainfall may form over eastern areas of the country; light to moderate winds will blow

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 6:32 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall forming over some parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to drop to 18°C in Abu Dhabi and 20°C in Dubai. The emirates will see highs of 27°C and 28°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate and rough in the Arabian Gulf. Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

