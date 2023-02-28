UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 6:18 AM

The weather will be cloudy and hazy, with a probability of light rainfall over the sea and some islands, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

