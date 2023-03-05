UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of fog, mist; humid night ahead

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 6:21 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with some chance of convective clouds forming by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 28°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 18°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal parts of the country.

Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

