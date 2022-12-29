UAE weather: Cloudy to clear skies after days of rain

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
The weather will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over some northern, eastern, coastal areas, and islands, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
After a rainy start of the week, NCM has declared the end of unstable weather conditions in the country. Several parts of the UAE were hit by moderate to heavy rainfalls from Monday (December 26), prompting authorities in different emirates to swing into action and mobilise emergency operations.
Temperatures are set to reach 24°C in Abu Dhabi and 25°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 16°C and 19°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds.
Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
