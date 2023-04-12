UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperature to reach 38°C

Second-hand vehicles are very popular in the country, with a study showing that 3.5 used cars are purchased in the UAE for every new car sold
The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming over some eastern areas and internal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 37°C and 38°C, and lows of 21°C and 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
