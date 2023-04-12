UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperature to reach 38°C

Light to moderate winds will cause causing blowing dust and sand; the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 6:14 AM

The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming over some eastern areas and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 37°C and 38°C, and lows of 21°C and 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: