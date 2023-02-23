UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperature to drop to 16°C

They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai, and lows of 16°C and 17°C respectively.
Humidity is expected to reach 85% in both emirates.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
