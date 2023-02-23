UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperature to drop to 16°C

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 6:23 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai, and lows of 16°C and 17°C respectively.

Humidity is expected to reach 85% in both emirates.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

