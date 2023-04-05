UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night with chance of fog

With up to 75% discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach a high of 27°C and low of 18°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
With up to 75% discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers
If a resident meets the specified requirements for the long-term residency, they can complete their application with just the push of a button on the ICP website
The campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of tens of millions of people around the world, struggling with life-threatening food insecurity
The disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)
The fund aims to provide a safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and for victims of natural disasters and conflicts
The MoHAP asks residents to be aware of the virus that causes the haemorrhagic fever
Each goods transport’s locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower, equivalent to 3,400 kilowatts
He hit the jackpot on his second attempt and now plans to fulfil long-cherished dream of starting a business