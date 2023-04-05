UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night with chance of fog

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 6:33 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 27°C and low of 18°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

