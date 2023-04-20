UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead; winds to cause blowing dust

The seven-storey pillarless landmark on the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road, which opened in 2022, has been dubbed ‘the most beautiful building in the world’
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). It will be humid by night and Friday morning with the probability of mist forming over some coastal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Although rain is not expected in the first days of the Eid Al Fitr break in the UAE, light rainfall is expected on Sunday and Monday. Residents will be able to enjoy fair and warm weather during the day, and mild to pleasant conditions by night and early morning throughout the long weekend.
