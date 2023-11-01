UAE weather: Cloudy skies, chance of rain over some areas

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:24 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of some convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, forming over eastern and western areas.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

Temperatures are set to reach 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 24°C and 26°C respectively.

