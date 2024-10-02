UAE weather: Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures forecast on Wednesday

'Like 2006 all over again': UAE's Lebanese expats battle anxiety, survivor's guilt amid conflict back home
UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective cloud formation is likely, particularly in the eastern and southern regions. These clouds may bring localised rainfall in some areas.
Increased humidity is forecast during the night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are expected, with occasional freshening during the daytime. The conditions in the sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The temperatures are expected to reach 39℃ and 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, with humidity hovering around 60 to 80 per cent.
UAE residents should be prepared for rapid weather changes in the coming days as the transition period continues.
After a couple of days of downpours and thunderstorms in different parts of the country, rainfall is expected to be less intense for the rest of the week and will continue to ease over the next few days.
As the weather gradually transitions from autumn to winter, temperatures fluctuate between warm and cold due to uneven heating of the Earth’s surface, he explained. During the day, the sun might still provide warmth, while at night, temperatures may drop significantly.
