UAE weather: Cloudy day with a chance of rainfall

The temperature is set to increase slightly

By Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 6:25 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some western coastal areas, islands and the sea with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai. The temperature is set to increase slightly.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

