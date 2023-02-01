UAE weather: Cloudy day, humid night; temperature to reach 28°C

Light to moderate winds will blow; mist may form as humidity increases during the night

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will dusty, especially westward, during the day. Low clouds will appear towards the east. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist forming.

Temperatures are set to reach 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see a minimum temperature of 17°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

