UAE weather: Cloudy day, humid night ahead; temperatures to drop to 21°C

They slipped more than one per cent on Monday as investors scaled back on safe-haven trading in favour of riskier assets
The day ahead will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times during the daytime. It will be cloudy at times in the northern parts of the country.
It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Moderate to fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate at times in the Oman sea. The National Center of Metereology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert warning of rough seas and fresh winds, particularly northward in the country. Residents are advised to exercise caution if partaking in outdoor activities.
Temperatures will hit 29°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 102.59
The helium-inflated balloon that soars up to 300 metres will be open to public from March 31
Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of UAE's strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth, says Sheikh Mohamed
Over 380 guests attend function organised at Park Hyatt Dubai by UK-based non-profit organisation that is providing health services to those in need in Pakistan
We look forward to bringing the world together in the UAE to discuss how we can join hands to protect our planet, says Dubai Ruler
The guest list also included ministers, members of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and high-ranking officials
All proceeds from the initiative to go towards supporting Al Jalila Foundation's healthcare programmes