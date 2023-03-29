UAE weather: Cloudy day, humid night ahead; temperatures to drop to 21°C

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:31 AM

The day ahead will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times during the daytime. It will be cloudy at times in the northern parts of the country.

It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Moderate to fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate at times in the Oman sea. The National Center of Metereology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert warning of rough seas and fresh winds, particularly northward in the country. Residents are advised to exercise caution if partaking in outdoor activities.

Temperatures will hit 29°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.

ALSO READ: