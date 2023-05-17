UAE weather: Cloudy and dusty day ahead, temperatures to increase

The nation has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted the day ahead to be partly cloudy to cloudy. According to the Met Department, temperatures will tend to increase, and it will be dusty at times in some areas.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea is slight to moderate, becoming rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and slightly to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in some parts of the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.
However, temperature is expected to dip significantly over the next couple of days. Light rain is even expected over certain parts of the country towards the end of this week.
ALSO READ:
The nation has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange
The plan revolves around these themes – investment portfolio sustainability, educational asset allocation
From gold-plated biriyani to an ice cream scoop for Dh 3000, read about Dubai’s most expensive dishes.
He also ordered speedy maintenance of Al Sajaa School so that the facility can re-open for the next semester
The instant messaging, voice and video call features, business communication tools, file sharing capabilities have collectively enhanced lives of residents in the emirates
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
Still in its soft opening phase, the Côte d’Azur resort is divided into four parts representing four cities of Europe - Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez
The clock tower, which was built in 1963 and has been telling time for over six decades, has an amazing backstory