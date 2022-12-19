UAE weather: Clouds may form, possibility of rainfall

KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of the formation of some convective clouds formation over some Northern, coastal areas and islands especially Westward. It may be associated with rainfall.
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a guideline, asking motorists to follow the changing speed limits on roads.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 30ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and in 28ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Humidity levels will range from 35 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Conditions at sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
