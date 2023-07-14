UAE weather: Clear to partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures

Low clouds to appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE residents can expect the weather to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the temperatures will tend to increase.

The Met Department forecasts the weather to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr. The sea will be slightly moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 34°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Thursday was 47.1 °C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14:30 UAE Local time.