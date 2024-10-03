E-Paper

UAE weather: Clear skies ahead; temperatures may dip below 30°C in some areas

It will be humid at night until Friday morning, leading to foggy conditions over some parts of the country

Web Desk
File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 7:36 AM

Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 7:37 AM

It's a good day for a stroll with clear skies expected and temperatures now more pleasant.

Like yesterday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast clear skies for Thursday, but some thick clouds may appear in the east and the south.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures may hit a high of 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but may also dip to 27 degrees Celsius in some parts of the UAE Capital.

It will be humid at night and it may remain so until Friday morning, leading to foggy conditions over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate in speed but may reach 40kmph at times.

Waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.

