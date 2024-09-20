UAE weather: Clear skies ahead; humidity to increase by evening

Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners
Expect clear skies and fair weather today — though, in some areas, it could be partly cloudy at times, the Met department said.
Temperatures may hit a high of 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 36 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
It will be humid by evening until Friday morning, with some fog likely to form, according to the weather forecast of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Winds will be light to moderate in speed but may sometimes turn brisk during the day,
Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
