UAE weather: Chances of rain in some parts of the country, cloudy and dusty day ahead

Residents in the UAE will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather on Thursday, May 18. According to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be dusty at times over some western areas with a probability of light rainfall.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times during daytime to cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slightly in the Oman Sea.
Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that light rain is even expected over certain parts of the country towards the end of this week
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hit the highs of 45ºC, while humidity will range between 10% to 75%.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 44.7°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local time.
