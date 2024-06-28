E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chances of rain in some areas, humid tonight

Temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 7:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward which can be associated with rainfall by afternoon.


Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE