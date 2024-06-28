UAE weather: Chances of rain in some areas, humid tonight

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 7:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward which can be associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.