UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to dip to 17°C in some areas

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The cloudy weather is likely to be accompanied by some convective clouds over some eastern areas and extending to internal and western areas associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand. This may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.