UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to dip to 17°C in some areas

Dusty conditions are expected today, with a drop in horizontal visibility

Published: Thu 17 Oct 2024, 7:16 AM

Updated: Thu 17 Oct 2024, 7:17 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The cloudy weather is likely to be accompanied by some convective clouds over some eastern areas and extending to internal and western areas associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand. This may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 17°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 39°C in internal areas.

Humidity level will are expected to reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts of the UAE.

