UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; red alert issued due to thick fog

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:29 AM

Red and yellow alerts have been issued across parts of the UAE due to thick fog on Thursday morning. There is also a chance of rainfall today in the afternoon as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM alerted residents of lowered visibility until 9am today, which will drop further in coastal and internal areas.

Photo: NCM/X

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers have been urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority also reduced the speed limit on several roads in the capital to 80km/h. These are: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Al Wahida Bridge - Al Ghwaifat), Sweihan road (Zayed Military City - ِAl Falah), Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Shahama Bridge - Al Falah), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Seih Al Sedirah Tunnel - Kizad), and Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Seih Al Sedirah - Kizad).