UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today afternoon; temperatures to drop to 19°C in some areas

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE, with a chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The rainfall is associated with convective cloud formation in eastward and northward areas by afternoon.
Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially towards westward regions.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 19°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in coastal and internal areas.
Humidity levels are likely to reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts of the country.
