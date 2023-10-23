UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today afternoon; temperatures to drop

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
UAE residents can kick off their week with glad tidings of cooler temperatures, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology, after a spell of showers took over parts of the country yesterday.
The day is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall by afternoon.
Temperatures are set to decrease gradually, with the lowest temperature in the country reaching 19ºC. The highest on the other hand, will reach 39ºC in internal regions of the country.
Weather will be humid by night time and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some western coastal and internal areas.
Residents can look forward to light to moderate winds, freshening at times throughout the day.
