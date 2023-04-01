UAE weather: Chance of rainfall, temperatures to drop today

The actor and petrolhead features on the cover of BBC Top Gear India for their third anniversary special
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Moderate winds becoming fresh and strong winds will blow especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in internal areas. There would be a decrease in temperatures westward.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by night in the Oman sea.
