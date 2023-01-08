UAE weather: Chance of rainfall, temperature to dip to 7ºC

Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There may be rainfall during the day over the coastal, internal and eastern areas, especially westward.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 40 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
