UAE weather: Chance of rainfall, light to moderate winds blow dust

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. There is a chance of formation of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward with rainfall.
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
