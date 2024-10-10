Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 7:18 AM

Top Stories

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

Video: Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations to feature new oval-shaped design that arches over tracks

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in the afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The rainfall is associated with some convective cloud formation towards eastward and southward regions of the country.


Recommended For You

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

Abu Dhabi bans toxic garden plant; allows 6-month time for safe removal

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

Dubai to add over 100,000 new apartments, villas, easing pressure on rental prices

 

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal regions and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story