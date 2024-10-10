UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in the afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The rainfall is associated with some convective cloud formation towards eastward and southward regions of the country.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.