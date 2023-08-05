UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in parts of country, dust to blow during the day

UAE lawyer reveals why Indian actress cleared of drug charges in Sharjah took months to return home
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning with a probability of the formation of some convective clouds in the east and south by afternoon. These clouds could be accompanied by rainfall.
Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
