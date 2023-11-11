UAE weather: Chance of rain; winds to cause blowing dust, sand

Samsun Masih dared to dream big and pursue his passion for micro art
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of some convective clouds forming over some western areas, bringing rainfall.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures will range between 22°C and 35°C in Abu Dhabi, and 24°C and 35°C in Dubai.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Samsun Masih dared to dream big and pursue his passion for micro art
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport
The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6.15am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6.30am, concluding it at 7.30am
Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof
He said that there was a need to look at these latest developments with Shariah law
The police have also identified the gang leader and 20 of his accomplices based outside the UAE
Sheikha Fatima made this statement at a three-day conference that brought together more than 1,200 healthcare professionals from 20 countries
Drivers must use an additional number plate when attaching bicycles to the rear of their cars to ensure clear visibility