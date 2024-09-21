E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rain today; fair conditions continue

Mist may form, and the weather will be humid by night and Sunday morning

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 7:17 AM

The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of rain today, due to a probability of some convective clouds formation towards the east.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Temperatures will range between 30°C and 37°C in Dubai, and between 29°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Humidity is expected to go up to 90 per cent in the internal regions and coastal areas, while it can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE