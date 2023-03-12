UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to touch 35ºC

Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 6:31 AM

The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some rain over the country – particularly the Eastern areas – according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 35ºC and 33ºC. The emirates will both see lows of 23ºC. Humidity levels will range from 20 to 65 per cent across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

