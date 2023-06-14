UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to reach 41°C

Conditions can range from mild discomfort to severe medical emergencies
The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). Some clouds will appear eastward, becoming convective by afternoon with a probability of light rainfall.
Moderate to fresh wind will blow, becoming strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Authorities have issued a yellow alert for wind and rough seas. Fresh Northwesterly winds will blow, it warned, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough, with wave height reaching 7ft in the Arabian Gulf, from 8am on Wednesday, June 14, until 8am on Thursday, June 15.
Temperatures are set to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 31°C respectively.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough by night, in the Oman Sea.
