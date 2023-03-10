UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures to decrease slightly

The country's first analogue astronaut, Saleh Al Ameri, ended his eight-month-long isolation mission on July 3 at a ground-based facility in Moscow, Russia
The day will be air to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a probability of the formation of some convective clouds associated with light rain, eastward, by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, during the day, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in internal areas. Temperatures are set to decrease gradually.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
