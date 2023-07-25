UAE weather: Chance of rain, partly cloudy day ahead

Nationals are willing to take a pay cut to join multinationals, as they want to learn the best international practices and get exposure in different fields
Today's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast this morning.
Some cumulus clouds may form in the east, resulting in some rain in the afternoon, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Winds will be light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to be light.
Temperatures may hit 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 43°C in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Nationals are willing to take a pay cut to join multinationals, as they want to learn the best international practices and get exposure in different fields
The Millionaire Savings Account also gives participants a chance to win 10 monthly prizes of Dh5,000 each
A long break of 9 days can be expected in 2024 on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
The Emirates rejects the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts
Sheikh Mohamed, during his speech at International Conference on Development and Migration, backed initiatives proposed in the Rome Process
Dubai Police advise parents against leaving kids alone in the vehicle under any circumstances
Eastern parts of the region experienced rain, said to last until 8.30pm
The streaming platform clarified that an 'account is meant to be shared by people who live together in one household'