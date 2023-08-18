UAE weather: Chance of rain in some parts of the country; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Frankfurt Airport, country's busiest, was reportedly scrambling to rebook passengers after heavy rains 'caused dozens of cancellations'
Today's weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rain in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Some cumulus clouds are expected to form in the east in the afternoon, becoming humid at night.
On Saturday morning, there's a possibility that a light fog would cover some northern areas, the Met department said.
Waves are light in the Sea of Oman, and light to medium at times in the Arabian Gulf.
Temperatures continue to dip on average, with the maximum figures projected to hit 45 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
