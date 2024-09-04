UAE weather: Chance of rain; dusty conditions expected

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:24 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. By afternoon, there is a chance of rainfall due to formation of convective clouds towards the east and south.

The weather will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and western areas. Humidity can go up to 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands today.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.