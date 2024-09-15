UAE weather: Chance of rain; drop in temperatures expected

However, residents also raise concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the training method
Today, UAE residents can expect fair conditions overall. At times, it will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall due to the formation of some convective clouds towards the east.
Temperatures are also expected to drop. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In the mountains, temperatures can go as low as 23°C; the mercury can go as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 40°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperature may range between 29°C and 41°C.
Dust will blow during the daytime due to light to moderate winds that freshen at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
However, residents also raise concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the training method
In certain countries, like Japan and South Korea, it’s still common for students in many schools to shower after physical education classes
Rabina Neupane has been battling the disease for the past two years and has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation sessions
Dubai Ruler visited the mourning tent in Al Ain on Friday
In most Islamic countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar
A repeated violation will be considered as an aggravated offence and will result in a higher fine
The good news is that many children who exhibit signs of Still Face Syndrome improve significantly when their screen time is reduced
Gul Khan Restaurant quickly gained popularity, renowned for its Chapli kebabs and traditional Pakistani dishes