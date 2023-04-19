UAE weather: Chance of rain at night; temperatures to rise

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 6:17 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy (especially southward), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.

Light rainfall may occur at night. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of mist.

