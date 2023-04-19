UAE weather: Chance of rain at night; temperatures to rise

The app's tie-up with Uber will also grow its ride-hailing business; under the binding agreement, Uber retains full ownership of Careem Rides
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy (especially southward), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.
Light rainfall may occur at night. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of mist.
ALSO READ:
The app's tie-up with Uber will also grow its ride-hailing business; under the binding agreement, Uber retains full ownership of Careem Rides
It is vital for parents to keep up-to-date with their child's vaccinations and make regular visits to the doctor, medical experts advise, particularly if the child is under age two
Rafiq, who had been working in the UAE for 26 years, is survived by his wife and three children – two girls, aged 13 and 10, and a boy aged 6
Stakeholders from across the globe to delve into challenges and opportunities facing the tea industry at eighth edition of event from April 25-27 as a new generation of consumers with diverse tastes take to the beverage
This is in line with the emirate's strategy to empower people of determination and foster their closer integration into society
An enabling environment for business to global leader in philanthropy
This is the first housing package of 2023, and coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations
A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month